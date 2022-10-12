 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

DOJ asks Supreme Court to deny Trump plea; remembering Angela Lansbury; MLB playoff recap

  • 0

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Tropical Storm Karl heads to Mexico as rain and storms move towards the East. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output
Government & Politics
AP

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

  • By AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden is reevaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia. That's after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing nations announced it would cut oil production and as Democratic lawmakers are calling for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said Biden believes “that it’s time to take another look at this relationship and make sure that it’s serving our national security interests.” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California on Tuesday introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year.

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search
Government & Politics
AP

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

  • By MARK SHERMAN and ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department says in a 32-page filing Tuesday that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

Angela Lansbury, 'Murder She Wrote' star, dies at 96
National
AP

Angela Lansbury, 'Murder She Wrote' star, dies at 96

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. She was 96. Lansbury died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her three children. Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances. She earned Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, “Gaslight” and “The Picture of Dorian Gray” and was nominated again for “The Manchurian Candidate” and her deadly portrayal of a Communist agent and the title character’s mother.

Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
Government & Politics
AP

Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near

  • By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: Promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful. It’s all part of a campaign blueprint fine-tuned over the last several months. Biden has been eager to travel the country. But he's facing the traditional midterm headwinds against the political party in power, an unsettled economic outlook and presidential approval ratings that have remained stubbornly underwater. Biden will visit Colorado, California and Oregon.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Government & Politics
AP

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

  • By ADAM SCHRECK and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Ukraine’s state nuclear operator says Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant to lose all external power for the second time in five days.  Energoatom reported the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” on Wednesday morning when a missile damaged an electrical substation, leading to the emergency shutdown of the plant’s last remaining outside power source. The loss of power increases the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to cool the nuclear reactors. Energoatom says diesel generators powering the plant for now but Russian troops blocked a convoy carrying additional fuel for the back-up equipment. Meanwhile, Russia says eight people were arrested for an explosion on a Russia-to-Crimea bridge.

LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks
National
AP

LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks

  • By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and CHRISTOPHER WEBER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The Los Angeles City Council is mired in uncertainty. President Joe Biden is calling for three members to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a meeting in which racist language was used to mock their colleagues. Three current or former members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges. It’s possible resignations could create new vacancies. It’s not known if the Council can assemble the required 10 members — out of 15 total — to conduct business Wednesday. Raphael Sonenshein — who heads the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at California State University, Los Angeles — calls the situation chaotic.

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
Science
AP

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

  • By MARCIA DUNN - AP Aerospace Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NASA says a spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away last month succeeded in shifting its orbit. The space agency announced the results of the experiment Tuesday.  NASA attempted the first test of its kind two weeks ago to see if a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way. The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid, hurling debris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rubble. It took consecutive nights of telescope observations to determine how much the impact altered the asteroid's path around its companion, a bigger space rock.

477 whales die in 'heartbreaking' New Zealand strandings
Science

477 whales die in 'heartbreaking' New Zealand strandings

  • By NICK PERRY - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss. That's according to Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group that helps rescue whales. The whales beached themselves on the Chatham Islands, which are home to about 600 people and located about 500 miles east of New Zealand’s main islands. Scientists don’t know exactly what causes the whales to beach, although it appears their location systems can get confused by gently sloping sandy beaches.

MLB Playoffs: Alvarez 3-run HR caps Astros comeback; Dodgers, Yankees, Phillies win openers
Baseball

MLB Playoffs: Alvarez 3-run HR caps Astros comeback; Dodgers, Yankees, Phillies win openers

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.

***

MORNING LISTEN

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Wisconsin Daily Life

This image taken with a drone shows the trees around Holy Hill Basilica beginning to change colors Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Hubertus, Wis. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 12

Today in history: Oct. 12

One year ago: The New Jersey Nets said Kyrie Irving could not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant; New York City r…

Today in sports history: Oct. 12

Today in sports history: Oct. 12

In 1992, Art Monk becomes the NFL’s career reception leader, moving past former Seattle star Steve Largent, who retired with 819 receptions. S…

***

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

Fewer Russians have crossed into neighbouring countries in recent days, according to local authorities, despite persisting anxiety over the partial mobilization the Kremlin launched less than two weeks ago to bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine. The mass exodus of Russian men began Sept. 21, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial call-up of reservists. In Russia, the vast majority of men under 65 are registered as reservists, so airline tickets to destinations abroad sold out within hours. Shortly after, long lines of cars formed on roads leading to Russia’s borders. Over 194,000 had entered Kazakhstan, Georgia and Finland by Tuesday. But according to officials from all three countries, the daily influx has decreased by the end of this week.

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

The White House says President Joe Biden’s warnings that the world is at risk of nuclear "Armageddon” were meant to convey that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. The president’s grim assessment sent ripples around the world on Friday and also appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. national security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is preparing for the use of nuclear weapons.

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.

Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort

Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort

President Joe Biden has surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild. Biden comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the storm recovery as both men — who have battled over pandemic protocols and migration as the governor mulls a presidential bid — put aside politics for a few days. The state is struggling to recover from the wreckage of Hurricane Ian, which tore through southwestern Florida last week and left dozens dead.

Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With his room for maneuvering narrowing, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine — a harrowing threat that shatters the claims of stability he has repeated throughout his 22-year rule. Andrei Kolesnikov is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment. He says Putin can't blame anyone but himself.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Kowbucha’ could help our planet reduce methane gas emissions from cows

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News