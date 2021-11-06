Easing of COVID travel restrictions lets loved ones reunite

“There was a lot of public anger,” he said. “Many people were willing to accept restrictions, but not the lack of rationale and logic, particularly for couples and families separated for long periods.”

There were ways around the restrictions, but they were often difficult and expensive. For instance, the air travel ban didn’t restrict citizens of those countries, but rather travel from those countries.

For Bárbara Feitoza of Brazil, that meant staying for two weeks in Colombia, where she knew no one and didn’t speak the language, so she could travel to the U.S. to be with her boyfriend in March. It was her first international trip, and she said it was terrifying to fly at the height of the pandemic.

The 28-year-old civil engineer from outside of Rio de Janeiro was at work when she learned the U.S. was preparing to drop its travel restrictions. Feitoza said she was “euphoric,” jumping from her seat as bewildered colleagues looked on.

Some of those separated from loved ones found support in an online group called Love Is Not Tourism. Among them was Linardaki, who said she was impressed by the variety of people's circumstances.