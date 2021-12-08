 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
End of an era in Germany; Amazon's major outage; plus more top news
0 comments
alert

End of an era in Germany; Amazon's major outage; plus more top news

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

* * *

FIRST, THE WEATHER

* * *

TOP STORIES

Germany Merkel

FILE - Angela Merkel arrives for a television debate with Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder at a television studio in Berlin, Sept. 4, 2005. 

End of an era: Germany's Merkel bows out after 16 years

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany's first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005.

Over the next 16 years, she was credited with raising Germany's profile and influence, working to hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises and being a role model for women.

Now that near-record tenure has ended with her leaving office at age 67 to praise from abroad and enduring popularity at home. Her successor, OIaf Scholz, took office on Wednesday.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Amazon Web Services Outage

Amazon drivers wait next to a Crunch Time station as their logistics systems is offline at the Amazon Delivery Station in Rosemead, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

A major outage in Amazon's cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become.

The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern U.S., but still impacted everything from airline reservations and auto dealerships to payment apps and video streaming services to Amazon's own massive e-commerce operation. That included The Associated Press, whose publishing system was inoperable for much of the day, greatly limiting its ability to publish its news report.

Amazon has still said nothing about what, exactly, went wrong.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 8

+24
Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era
World
AP

Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

  • By GEIR MOULSON Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — Center-left leader Olaf Scholz became Germany's ninth post-World War II chancellor Wednesday, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.

+7
Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US
National
AP

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

  • By FRANK BAJAK and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A major outage in Amazon's cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become.

'Pharma Bro' firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
National
AP

'Pharma Bro' firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case

  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A company once owned by “Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli will pay up to $40 million to settle allegations that it jacked up the price of a life-saving medication by roughly 4 ,000% after obtaining exclusive rights to the drug, the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday.

+5
With jury set, Potter trial turns to opening statements
National
AP

With jury set, Potter trial turns to opening statements

  • By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors will be presented with starkly different views of the Minnesota police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright during opening statements at her manslaughter trial Wednesday, with the defense claiming that Kim Potter made an innocent mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and the prosecution portraying her as a veteran cop who had gone through extensive training that warned of such a mix-up.

+8
Closing arguments set in actor Jussie Smollett's trial
National
AP

Closing arguments set in actor Jussie Smollett's trial

  • By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in downtown Chicago to get publicity.

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Government & Politics
AP

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

  • By GEOFF MULVIHILL and DAVID A. LIEB Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies.

***

MORNING LISTEN

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Biden

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the National World War II Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Washington. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+10
Today in history: Dec. 8

Today in history: Dec. 8

In 1941, the United States entered World War II as Congress declared war against Imperial Japan, a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and m…

+9
Today in sports history: Dec. 8

Today in sports history: Dec. 8

In 1940, the Chicago Bears beat Washington 73-0 for the most one-sided victory in NFL Championship play. See more sports moments from this date:

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA Atlas V rocket launches, carrying laser technology

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News