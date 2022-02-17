 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron; DOJ takes on supply chain; Olympic figure skating final underway

  • 0

Today is Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

***

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak

FILE - Passers-by wear masks under their chins as they chat with one another while crossing a street, in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Students and staff at public schools in Massachusetts will no longer be required to wear face coverings while indoors starting Feb. 28, state officials said Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. 

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

The omicron wave that assaulted the United States this winter also bolstered its defenses, leaving enough protection against the coronavirus that future spikes will likely require much less — if any — dramatic disruption to society.

Millions of individual Americans’ immune systems now recognize the virus and are primed to fight it off if they encounter omicron, or even another variant.

About half of eligible Americans have received booster shots, there have been nearly 80 million confirmed infections overall and many more infections have never been reported. One influential model uses those factors and others to estimate that 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, the dominant variant, and that could rise to 80% by mid-March.

People are also reading…

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories.

***

Justice Department Supply Chain Struggles

FILE - A woman looks over shelves, some of which are empty, at a Walmart store in Teterboro, N.J., on Jan. 12, 2022. 

Justice Dept. to take on exploitation of supply chain issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is launching a new initiative aimed at identifying companies that exploit supply chain disruptions in the U.S. to make increased profits in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The program, being unveiled Thursday by the Justice Department’s antitrust division and the FBI, comes amid ongoing supply chain struggles and labor shortages in the U.S. that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

***

Beijing Olympics Figure Skating

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. 

All eyes again on Valieva in women's Olympic figure skating

BEIJING (AP) — One of the marquee events of the Beijing Olympics could end with one of the most awkward moments in the history of the Games if Russian teenage sensation Kamila Valieva finishes in the top three in women’s figure skating.

Valieva is the overwhelming favorite to win the competition at Capital Indoor Stadium, which is currently being shown live on the USA network. Because Valieva is at the center of a doping scandal, the International Olympic Committee has decided there will be no flower or medal ceremony if she places among the top three skaters. The IOC fears she could someday be stripped of her medal.

Valieva will skate last in the field of 25 based on her top score of 82.16 in the short program on Tuesday night.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 17

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?
Health
AP

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

  • By CARLA K. JOHNSON - AP Medical Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The omicron wave that assaulted the United States this winter also bolstered its defenses, leaving enough protection against the coronavirus that future spikes will likely require much less — if any — dramatic disruption to society.

More virus rules fall as CDC hints at better times ahead
Health
AP

More virus rules fall as CDC hints at better times ahead

  • By SARA BURNETT - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The nation's leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country.

US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border
Government & Politics
AP

US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border

  • By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU, LORNE COOK and AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the U.S. warned that Russia had added as many as 7,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations that forces were being pulled back from the region.

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'
Government & Politics
AP

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

  • By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and LORNE COOK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some fear could be the spark for wider conflict.

Justice Dept. to take on exploitation of supply chain issues
Government & Politics
AP

Justice Dept. to take on exploitation of supply chain issues

  • By MICHAEL BALSAMO - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is launching a new initiative aimed at identifying companies that exploit supply chain disruptions in the U.S. to make increased profits in violation of federal antitrust laws.

Biden: Infrastructure plan gives $1B for Great Lakes cleanup
National
AP

Biden: Infrastructure plan gives $1B for Great Lakes cleanup

  • By JOHN FLESHER and ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden declared Thursday that a $1 billion infusion from the bipartisan infrastructure deal would restore the Great Lakes harbors and tributary rivers that have been polluted by industrial toxins.

How American cash for Canada protests could sway US politics
Health
AP

How American cash for Canada protests could sway US politics

  • By RICHARD LARDNER, MICHELLE R. SMITH and ALI SWENSON - The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Canadians who have disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and occupied downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks have been cheered and funded by American right-wing activists and conservative politicians who also oppose vaccine mandates and the country's liberal leader.

Prosecutors question officer in Floyd killing about training
National
AP

Prosecutors question officer in Floyd killing about training

  • By STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing testified Thursday that he didn't act on another officer's suggestion to roll Floyd on his side after he stopped breathing, didn't ask Officer Derek Chauvin to check for a neck pulse and didn't try to get Chauvin off Floyd's neck.

Racial slurs aired at hate crime trial in Arbery killing
National
AP

Racial slurs aired at hate crime trial in Arbery killing

  • By RUSS BYNUM - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A police officer testified Thursday at the federal hate crimes trial of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery that the 25-year-old man had repeatedly entered a home under construction but didn't take anything.

Sharpton: Locke was guilty only of being 'Black in America'
National
AP

Sharpton: Locke was guilty only of being 'Black in America'

  • By MOHAMED IBRAHIM and AMY FORLITI - Associated Press
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton told the hundreds gathered Thursday for the funeral for Amir Locke that the 22-year-old Black man who was shot by Minneapolis police as they served a no-knock search warrant had done nothing wrong.

Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
National
AP

Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

  • By MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday.

Brazil mudslides kill at least 94, with dozens still missing

Brazil mudslides kill at least 94, with dozens still missing

  • By MAURICIO SAVARESE and MARIO LOBÃO - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

PETROPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 94 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars i…

Poulin leads Canada women to Olympic gold in 3-2 win over US
Olympics
AP

Poulin leads Canada women to Olympic gold in 3-2 win over US

  • By JOHN WAWROW - AP Hockey Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin reminded everyone of her Captain Clutch reputation. And Canada regained its place atop the women’s hockey world.

Lockout gets real: MLB's spring showcase goes silent

Lockout gets real: MLB's spring showcase goes silent

  • By DAVID BRANDT - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The street next to the San Francisco Giants spring training facility was missing its usual bustle on an unseasonably …

Valieva tumbles out of the medals in Olympic figure skating
Olympics
AP

Valieva tumbles out of the medals in Olympic figure skating

  • By BERNIE WILSON - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed pandas are already in the hands of the top three finishers in the women's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics. The medals are coming Friday.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX India Daily Life

Birds fly in a formation behind as an Indian farmer works in a paddy field on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in sports history: Feb. 17

Today in sports history: Feb. 17

In 2010, Americans Lindsey Vonn and Julia Mancuso finish 1-2 in the downhill at the Vancouver Olympics. See more sports moments from this date.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who’s in the stands if tickets weren't sold at Beijing Olympics?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News