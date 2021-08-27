 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evacuation flights resume with new urgency in Afghanistan; SCOTUS ends eviction ban; Ida eyes New Orleans
0 comments
alert

Evacuation flights resume with new urgency in Afghanistan; SCOTUS ends eviction ban; Ida eyes New Orleans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tropical Storm Ida threatens to become a potent hurricane over the weekend. Meanwhile storms rumble in the northern Plains and high heat bakes the Ozarks and northeast. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has your Friday forecast.

Today is Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Afghanistan

Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport after Thursday's deadly attacks, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. 

New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover and killed more than 100. The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

As the call to prayer echoed through Kabul along with the roar of departing planes, the anxious crowd outside the airport was as large as ever. Dozens of Taliban members carrying heavy weapons patrolled one area about 500 meters (1,600 feet) from the airport to prevent anyone from venturing beyond.

Thursday’s bombings near Kabul’s international airport killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said, in the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

***

Supreme Court Eviction Moratorium

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, housing advocates protest on the eviction moratorium in New York. The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court's conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The court's action ends protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the United States who said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court said late Thursday in an unsigned opinion that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law without explicit congressional authorization. The justices rejected the administration's arguments in support of the CDC's authority.

***

Tropical Weather

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. 

Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ida prompted a hurricane watch for New Orleans and an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana as it pushed across the Caribbean toward an anticipated strike on Cuba Friday.

Ida could be near major hurricane strength by the time it reaches the northern Gulf Coast, which forecasters predict may happen sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ida was expected to cross the tobacco-rich western stretch of Cuba as a tropical storm starting Friday afternoon, then strengthen over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 27

+15
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
Government & Politics
AP

Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

  • By ROBERT BURNS, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is vowing to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan after the deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

+16
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
World
AP

New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100

  • By SAYED ZIARMAL HASHEMI, TAMEEM AKHGAR, KATHY GANNON and CARA ANNA Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover and killed more than 100. The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans
World
AP

Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans

  • The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ida intensified as it swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday, showing hallmarks of a rare, rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a major hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center warned.

+19
Lake Tahoe prepares for emergency as wildfire threatens
National
AP

Lake Tahoe prepares for emergency as wildfire threatens

  • By SAM METZ and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Some 14,000 firefighters facing changing weather conditions battled more than a dozen large wildfires across California, including a growing blaze that was slowly pushing toward the Lake Tahoe resort region.

+2
Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal
National
AP

Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal

  • By MALLIKA SEN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive of the sexual harassment victims’ advocacy group Time's Up resigned Thursday amid outrage over revelations that its leaders advised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration after he was first accused of misconduct last year.

+5
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
Government & Politics
AP

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

  • By COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX LLWS Ohio California Baseball

Hamilton, Ohio, pitcher Noah Davidson begins to celebrate after the final out of the team's 4-2 win over Torrance, Calif., in a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+13
Today in history: Aug. 27

Today in history: Aug. 27

In 2005, coastal residents jammed freeways and gas stations as they rushed to get out of the way of Hurricane Katrina, which was headed toward…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US general details casualties in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ida takes aim at the northern Gulf coast prompting hurricane watches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News