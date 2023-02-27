Today is Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Feb. 27
The unlikely awards season juggernaut “Everything Everywhere All at Once” marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered steam with awards not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis. The SAG Awards, often an Oscar preview, threw some curve balls into the Oscars race in a ceremony streamed lived on Netflix’s YouTube page from Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Curtis won best female supporting actor for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” over the favorite, Angela Bassett. Brendan Fraser took best male lead actor for “The Whale.”
The death toll has risen to 62 in the migrant tragedy off Italy’s southern coast after rescue crews recovered three more bodies. Dozens more were believed to be missing. Children were among the dead after a wooden boat broke up in stormy seas on the reefs near the Calabrian coast on Sunday. At least 80 people survived but more were feared dead. Survivors told authorities that that the boat which set off from Turkey last week had carried about 170 people. The beach on Calabria’s Ionian coast was littered with the splintered remains of the boat as well as the belongings the migrants had brought with them. There were only a few life jackets scattered amid the debris.
Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day without power as crews worked to restore electricity to more than 165,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit area after last week’s ice storm. In hard-hit southeastern Michigan, the state’s two main utilities — DTE Energy and Consumers Energy — reported about 165,000 homes and businesses without power Sunday evening. Wednesday’s ice storm coated lines and trees with a half an inch of ice or more. California, meanwhile, was getting a brief break Sunday from a powerful weekend storm that left Los Angeles area rivers swollen to dangerous levels and brought snow to low-lying areas.
China has accused the U.S. of “outright bullying and double standards" in leveling what it called “illegal" sanctions on Chinese companies as part of U.S. actions against Russia’s Wagner Group and related companies and individuals. The entities were targeted for their role in the war in Ukraine and mercenary activities, including human rights abuses, in Africa. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning says the sanctions have no basis in international law and are "typical illegal unilateral sanctions." She told reporters at a daily briefing that the punitive measures were “seriously harming China’s interests" and that China “strongly rejects and deplores that and has lodged solemn complaints with the U.S. side."
The distributor of the “Dilbert” comic strip says it will sever ties with creator Scott Adams over his recent racist comments. Andrews McMeel Universal said in a statement issued Sunday that Adams' comments were not compatible with the company’s core values. The company also operates the popular GoComics website, which scrubbed “Dilbert” from its site by Monday morning. Dozens of newspapers nationwide have said they will no longer run “Dilbert,” which started in 1989. Adams said on his YouTube channel on Monday that he did not consider the moves censorship, but rather a business decision.
Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off an attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The countdown was halted Monday with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Florida. SpaceX delayed the launch until at least Thursday. The problem involved the engine ignition system. Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates. Officials said the problem involved ground equipment used for loading the engine ignition fluid. The launch team could not be sure there was a full load. A SpaceX engineer likened this critical system to spark plugs for a car.
Tensions were already high on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota when activists from the American Indian Movement took over the town of Wounded Knee 50 years ago on Monday. In the view of the protesters, the Oglala Sioux tribal chairman was in cahoots with federal authorities and ran roughshod over residents. But the 71-day occupation quickly morphed into an outpouring of anger over the plight of Native Americans and injustices dating back centuries. Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma member Dwain Camp joined his brothers in the protest. He says the occupation was a watershed moment that helped change the way Native Americans see themselves.
Sunday studio estimates say the gonzo R-rated horror comedy “Cocaine Bear” sniffed up $23.1 million in its opening weekend, while Marvel's “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” shrank unusually quickly in its second weekend. “Quantumania” was still No. 1 with an estimated $32.2 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters. But the “Ant-Man” sequel was hit by some of the worst reviews and audience scores of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and dropped a steep 69.7% in its second weekend. The '70s-set Christian drama “Jesus Revolution” also debuted strongly, launching with $15.5 million.
YouTube star Jake Paul has suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career. He lost a split decision Sunday night to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. Paul knocked down the unbeaten Fury with a short left hand early in the final round of their cruiserweight bout, but the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury controlled long stretches of the eight-round meeting at Diriyah Arena. Two judges scored the bout 76-73 for Fury, while the third favored Paul, 75-74. The 23-year-old Fury is the first true professional boxer fought by Paul.
Kyle Busch sent Fontana off in style. The veteran stormed up from the back after an early penalty and earned his first victory for Richard Childress Racing while winning on this Southern California track for the fifth time. Busch held off Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain in NASCAR’s final race on the gloriously weathered asphalt at Auto Club Speedway, which will soon be demolished to make room for a half-mile track. Busch drove his Chevrolet to victory in only his second race with RCR, which scooped him up in December after his 15-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing ended.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2010, Steven Holcomb drives USA-1 to the Olympic gold medal in four-man bobsledding, ending a 62-year drought for the Americans in the even…
***