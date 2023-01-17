Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers' homes; Lisa Marie Presley memorial planned; Cowboys oust Brady, Bucs; and more

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
America has honored Martin Luther King Jr. with a federal holiday for nearly four decades yet still hasn’t fully embraced and acted on the lessons from the slain civil rights leader, his youngest daughter said Monday. The Rev. Bernice King, who leads The King Center in Atlanta, said leaders, especially politicians, too often cheapen her father’s legacy into a “comfortable and convenient King” offering easy platitudes. “We love to quote King in and around the holiday. ... But then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year,” she declared at the commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where her father once preached. The service, sponsored by the center and held at Ebenezer annually, headlined observances of the 38th federal King holiday.
The final death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine has climbed to 44. The victims of the deadliest attack on civilians since the spring included five children. The head of the Ukrainian president's office said Tuesday that the final toll included two dozen people initially listed as missing following Saturday's strike in Dnipro. The attack has triggered outrage. It also prompted the surprise resignation of a Ukrainian presidential adviser who said the Russian missile exploded and fell after the Ukrainian air defense system shot it down. Military officials have stressed Ukraine doesn't possess a system capable of intercepting the type of missile used in the attack.
President Joe Biden is set to host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for talks. The U.S. administration is looking to persuade the Netherlands to further limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions. Tuesday’s talks are also expected to cover the countries’ efforts to thwart Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and an upcoming democracy summit. The Biden administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the U.S. Commerce Department announced in October new export controls aimed at China. The Netherlands-based tech giant ASML is a major manufacturer of machines that design and produce semiconductors. China is one of ASML’s biggest clients.
The ninth in a three-week series of major winter storms is churning through California. Mountain driving remains dangerous and flooding risk is high near swollen rivers, even as the sun has come out in some areas. Heavy snow continues to fall across the Sierra. The National Weather Service is discouraging travel. A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides. President Joe Biden will travel to California’s central coast on Thursday to visit areas that have been impacted by the extreme weather.
Nepalese authorities are returning to families the bodies of plane crash victims and are sending the aircraft’s data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country’s deadliest air accident in 30 years. The flight plummeted into a gorge on Sunday while on approach to the newly opened Pokhara International Airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, killing at least 70 of the 72 people aboard. Searchers found the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder on Monday, and combed through debris scattered down the 300-meter-deep ravine in search of the two missing, who are presumed dead. One body was found earlier Tuesday. Aviation experts say it appears the turboprop went into a stall at low altitude but it's unclear why.
A failed Republican candidate who authorities say was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November was rigged against him has been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city. Police say Solomon Pena was arrested Monday evening, just hours after SWAT officers took him into custody and served search warrants at his home. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina describes Pena as the “mastermind” of what he says appears to be a politically motivated conspiracy with four other men leading to shootings at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators between early December and early January.
Official figures show that China’s population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plunged. That adds to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S. Despite the official numbers, some experts believe China’s population has been in decline for a few years. That's a dramatic turn in a country that once sought to control such growth through a one-child policy. The National Bureau of Statistics reported Tuesday that the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 than the previous year. The tally includes only the population of mainland China, excluding Hong Kong and Macao as well as foreign residents.
A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be held next weekend at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father, Elvis Presley. A family representative says the memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will be held on the front lawn of the mansion at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22. The 54-year-old Presley died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. It was previously announced that Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.
A scintillating wild-card weekend in the NFL playoffs ended with a snoozer. The Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Cowboys’ first road playoff win in 30 years was largely devoid of drama after a weekend full of tight games and incredible comebacks. Now it’s on to the divisional round, which begins Saturday. In the AFC, the Chiefs will host the Jaguars while the Bills host the Bengals. In the NFC, the Cowboys travel to the 49ers while the Giants hit the road against the Eagles.
Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu will go head to head in the second round of the Australian Open. The seventh-seeded Gauff is the 18-year-old American who reached the final of the French Open last year. She also won the title in Auckland earlier this month. Raducanu has been battling a left ankle injury. The 20-year-old British player has not gone past the second round in any Grand Slam event since she won the U.S. Open in 2021 as a teen. Defending men's champion Rafael Nadal plays Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday, while Iga Swiatek, the top-seeded woman, plays Camila Osorio.
Maya Moore has decided to retire officially from playing basketball. The Minnesota Lynx great stepped away from the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from prison by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020. Irons married Moore soon after getting released and the couple had their first child in February. The 33-year-old Moore won four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx, two Olympic gold medals with USA Basketball and two NCAA titles with UConn. She’ll be eligible for the Naismith Hall of Fame next year since she stopped playing four years ago.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1994, the 6.7 magnitude Northridge earthquake struck Southern California, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 2014, Serena Williams becomes the winningest woman at the Australian Open. See more sports moments from this date.
