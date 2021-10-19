Ex-Mexican federal officer admits taking bribes from cartel

Associated Press (AP) — A former Mexican federal police commander admitted Tuesday that he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to help cartels ship cocaine into the United States.

Ivan Reyes Arzate served for years as a main point of contact for intelligence sharing between the United States and the Mexican federal police.

He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in New York to conspiring with the El Seguimiento 39 drug cartel, which authorities said is associated with the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, whose former leader is Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Arzate previously was sentenced to three years in U.S. federal prison after pleading no contest in Chicago to charges he traded secrets to Mexico’s Beltran Leyva cartel, which was then a faction of Guzman’s cartel. Federal prosecutors in that case said Arzate had drawn on access to U.S. intelligence to help unmask a cartel informant who was later tortured and killed.

Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, said in a statement Tuesday that Arzate "forged a deplorable alliance with drug traffickers and betrayed not only the people of Mexico he was sworn to protect but also his law enforcement partners."