EXPLAINER: Olympic baseball a throwback to pre-analytics age

6. TICK TOCK. A 20-second pitch clock is used with no runners on base, similar to the one instituted at Triple-A and Double-A in 2018.

5. WATCH THE TOUCHING. There also is a high-five limitation. No congratulations from coaches while rounding the bases. “When a batter hits a home run, members of his team shall not be allowed to touch the hitter until he has passed the home plate,” the regulations state.

4. ACCESS AND INFORMATION. Probable pitchers? Perhaps. Managers' thoughts pregame? They will not be able to meet media on game days until after games, WBSC spokesman Richard Baker said. Thoughts from stars of the game? Clubhouses are closed and while players are required to walk by media on the way out of the ballpark, they do not have to speak with reporters.

3. KEEPING THINGS MOVING. Manager and coach mound trips? Instead of one per pitcher per inning without a required pitching change, three during each game without a switch, with an additional trip for each three extra innings. There is also a limit of three stoppages for managers and coaches with batters or baserunners.

2. NO HOME-PLATE COLLISIONS. Attempting to dislodge the ball by barreling into the catcher is prohibited.