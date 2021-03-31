EXPLAINER: Questions remain about conditions of migrant kids

As of last week, the Border Patrol was encountering an average of 5,000 people a day over the previous 30 days, an unusually high number. There is often an increase in spring that tapers off in the summer. Even if that pattern holds, the question remains: will there be enough space?

ICE is preparing to hold families in hotels — two in the El Paso, Texas, area and one in Arizona — under a contract announced last week with Endeavors Inc., according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because details have not been made public. On Tuesday, a private Christian camp in New Mexico said it was in discussions with the government about housing migrants.

IS COVID-19 A RISK?

At Donna, about 14% of children have tested positive before being transferred to HHS, which eventually places them with family or other sponsors, according to Border Patrol officials. Those children were asymptomatic and would have been tested earlier if they exhibited warning signs, officials said.