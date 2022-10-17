 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Explosive-laden suicide drones bombard Kyiv; landmark trans youth care trial to begin; MLB, NFL recaps

Today is Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Rain brought some slight relief to the Mississippi River as the East sees wild swings in temperatures. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri shows how cold it will get.

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Oct. 17

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed

  • By SABRA AYRES, HANNA ARHIROVA and INNA VARENYTSIA - Associated Press
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. Air attacks in central Kyiv were rare in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones sowed terror and frayed nerves. One drone slammed into a residential building. Energy facilities were also among the targets. Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Analysts believe those slower-moving drones can be programmed to accurately hit certain targets using GPS, unless the system fails.

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

  • By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children has begun in Arkansas. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Attorneys for Arkansas argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youths and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'
UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

  • By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll
Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

  • By HANNAH FINGERHUT - Associated Press
A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November's midterm elections. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll findings suggest voters are motivated to turn out despite deep pessimism about the state of U.S. politics and dissatisfaction with the country. With less than a month to go, about 8 in 10 registered voters say casting their ballot this year is extremely or very important. That's true of voters who prefer Republicans win majorities in Congress, and those who want to see Democrats remain in control.

California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
  • AP

  • AP
The mayor of Stockton, California, says his city is resting easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings. Mayor Kevin Lincoln said Sunday that he shed tears of relief when he was informed of the arrest of 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee. Police Chief Stanley McFadden says Brownlee had a gun and appeared to be “out hunting” for another victim. Police had been searching for a serial killer who shot five men in the city since July. Police believe the same person killed a man in Oakland. It was not immediately clear whether Brownlee had an attorney who could comment.

Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea's military
Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea's military

  • By KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press
The management agency of K-pop group BTS says the singers will serve their mandatory military duties as required under South Korean law, effectively ending a public debate on whether they should be given exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments. In a notice issued to financial regulators on Monday following a board meeting, Big Hit Music said the band’s oldest member, Jin, will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of the month and undertake conscription steps required by the country’s Military Manpower Administration. The band’s six other members are also planning to serve in the military too, according to the statement.

'Halloween Ends' wins box office but renews streaming debate
'Halloween Ends' wins box office but renews streaming debate

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
No matter how you look at the numbers, “Halloween Ends” had a good opening weekend. Touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the slasher pic earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first film to open higher than $40 million since “Nope” debuted in July and it surpassed its production budget. Including international showings, it boasts a global total of $58.4 million. But some in Hollywood are wondering whether it could have been even bigger if it hadn’t debuted simultaneously on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service.

MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens
  • By The Associated Press

  • By The Associated Press
Following the second rainout of the series, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are set to finally settle their American League playoff in the Bronx. After that, a most unexpected National League Championship Series matching the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres gets underway at Petco Park. After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, the decisive Game 5 of the Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees was postponed Monday night and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. That gives New York a chance to start All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest instead of Jameson Taillon. Cleveland is expected to stick with right-hander Aaron Civale. The winner faces Houston in the AL Championship Series.

NFL Week 6: Bills finally win at KC; Eagles beat Cowboys to stay unbeaten
Football

NFL Week 6: Bills finally win at KC; Eagles beat Cowboys to stay unbeaten
  • By The Associated Press

  • By The Associated Press
Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs. Here's a complete roundup of Sunday's Week 6 scores and highlights.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Fallout from rare Alabama loss
Football
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Fallout from rare Alabama loss

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO - AP College Football Writer
Alabama loses so infrequently it seems to shift the shape of the season when it happens. The Crimson Tide took an L on Saturday at Tennessee that pushed the Volunteers to No. 3 in the AP Top 25. The Vols received 15 first-place votes, the most they have gotten since 1999. After falling on a field goal as time expired, the Crimson Tide slipped three spots to No. 6. Alabama is the highest ranked team that has lost. Reality Check cautions against making any grand proclamations about the Alabama dynasty’s long-term health and is fine with the Tide’s short fall.

Logano wins at Las Vegas to earn spot in NASCAR title race
Logano wins at Las Vegas to earn spot in NASCAR title race

  • By JENNA FRYER - AP Auto Racing Writer
Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s championship finale by using fresh tires to chase down Ross Chastain and win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Logano used a late pit stop for new tires in a Team Penske attempt to give him a shot at the win. The new Goodyears helped him drive through the field and earn one of the four slots in next month's finale at Phoenix. With two races remaining to set the title field, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Christopher Bell are below the cut line.

MORNING LISTEN

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Patriots Browns Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is stopped by the New England Patriots defense on a fourth down effort during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. Brisset came up short and the ball was turned over to the Patriots. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 17

Today in history: Oct. 17

Allie Quigley scored 26 points and Candace Parker added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to help the Chicago Sky win its first WNBA cha…

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

