Facebook to crack down on politicians; US jobs report out today; Phoenix Suns oust LeBron's Lakers

Today is Friday, June 4, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Facebook will end a policy that exempted politicians from its moderation rules; a consequential US jobs report coming today; and the Phoenix Suns eliminated the defending champion L.A. Lakers from playoffs.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
TOP STORIES
Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians
Facebook plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site, according to several news reports.
The company's rationale for that policy held that the speech of political leaders is inherently newsworthy and in the public interest even if it is offensive, bullying or otherwise controversial. The social media giant is currently mulling over what to do with the account of former President Donald Trump, which it “indefinitely” suspended Jan. 6, leaving it in Facebook limbo with its owners unable to post.
The change in policy was first reported Thursday by the tech site The Verge and later confirmed by the New York Times and the Washington Post.
***
Jobs data to show whether worker shortages still slow hiring
WASHINGTON (AP) — With U.S. businesses scrambling to fill millions of jobs as the economy reopens much faster than many had expected, Friday's jobs report for May will help show whether their efforts are succeeding.
The fading of the pandemic has released substantial pent-up demand among consumers to eat out, travel, shop, attend public events and visit with friends and relatives. But it has also produced a disconnect between companies and the unemployed. Businesses are rushing to add workers immediately. Yet many of the unemployed are either seeking better jobs than they had before the pandemic, still lack affordable child care, worry about contracting COVID-19 or have decided to retire early.
That disconnect resulted in a sharp slowdown in hiring in April, when employers added far fewer jobs than economists had forecast and many fewer than had been hired in March.
***
Booker scores 47, Suns eliminate champion Lakers, 113-100
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker has a tattoo on his forearm of the message that Kobe Bryant wrote for him on a pair of shoes after they faced each other at Staples Center six years ago: “Be legendary.”
Back in the house his idol built with a chance to secure his first team playoff success, Booker put on a performance worthy of the Black Mamba's legend and propelled the Phoenix Suns onward in the postseason.
Booker scored 22 of his 47 points in a phenomenal first quarter, and the Suns won their first playoff series since 2010, eliminating the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-100 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night.
***
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
Top headlines this morning: June 4
Facebook plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site, according to several news reports.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies a…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker has a tattoo on his forearm of the message that Kobe Bryant wrote for him on a pair of shoes after they faced …
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for infrastructure improvements, proposing a 15% minimum tax on corporations and the possibility of revenues from increased IRS enforcement as a possible compromise.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are weighing in on the infrastructure negotiations between President Joe Biden and Senate Republicans by calling for a public works boost that would dedicate about $547 billion over five years to roads, public transit systems and rail programs.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says that he isn’t sure that he and former President Donald Trump will ever see “eye to eye” over what happened on Jan. 6 but that he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee is poised to question former White House counsel Don McGahn behind closed doors on Friday, two years after House Democrats originally sought his testimony as part of investigations into former President Donald Trump.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crews on Thursday removed the concrete barriers that blocked traffic at a Minneapolis intersection where a memorial to George Floyd was assembled after his death last year, but community activists quickly put up makeshift barriers and resumed chanting the name of the Black man whose killing galvanized the racial justice movement.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The City of Tulsa resumed its search Wednesday of a cemetery for possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Twitter is rolling out a subscription service, starting in Canada and Australia, that offers perks like an undo button for subscribers.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden helped his wife celebrate her 70th birthday on Thursday with a leisurely bike ride.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly is stepping away from the booth over the next week after facing backlash for an on-air comment about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman's headwear.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims on Thursday invited lawyers for Bl…
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
ON THIS DATE
The World War II Battle of Midway began, resulting in a decisive American victory against Japan and marking the turning point of the war in th…
In 2009, Randy Johnson earns his 300th win, becoming the 24th major league pitcher to reach the milestone. See more sports moments from this date:
***