Family attorney says remains likely Brian Laundrie's; Trump launches 'Truth Social'; NFL and 'race-norming'

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN.

Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told CNN's Chris Cuomo that "the probability is strong, that it is Brian's remains" found by the FBI.

The discovery comes amid an exhaustive search for Laundrie as authorities try to piece together what happened to 22-year-old Petito-- who was found dead by strangulation after traveling around the western US in a white van this summer and was later reported missing.