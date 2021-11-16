Fast track: Scally a Bundesliga starter, set for US debut

New players are integrated slowly. Scally didn’t dress for Friday’s 2-0 win over Mexico and he won’t start against the Reggae Boyz. He is in line to join Sergiño Dest, who can play on both side, right back DeAndre Yedlin and left back Antonee Robinson in an outside defender pool that also includes Reggie Cannon on the right and Sam Vines on the left.

“Most impressive is his age and that he is able to compete at that level,” Berhalter said. “I think he’s going to be a key contributor to what we do in the future.”

With playing time, Scally has acquired confidence.

“You gain the trust of the players on your team, so now it just feels like you’re a regular and this is what you do and you just need to keep performing,” he said. “I definitely think my speed of play and my defensive positioning has improved a lot because these are little things that you need to do to keep playing every week.”

A new-look U.S. pool this fall includes forward Ricardo Pepi, midfielder Gio Reyna, defender George Bello, Busio and Scally, teammates on the Under-17 team just two years earlier. Scally talks with Reyna nearly every day.