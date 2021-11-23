Final argument in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing; Grammy nominations today; LeBron James suspended

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

***

TOP STORIES

Trial in Ahmaud Arbery's killing nears going to the jury

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Final steps in the trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery were scheduled Tuesday before the case of the 25-year-old Black man's death goes to the jury.

Prosecutors planned to take much of Tuesday morning making their last case to jurors as hours of closing arguments by attorneys spilled into a second day. The prosecution gets the final word in the trial because it carries the burden of proving its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley then must give instructions on how to apply the law before the disproportionately white jury can begin deliberations at the Glynn County courthouse in the port city of Brunswick.