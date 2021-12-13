 Skip to main content
Final toll unclear from deadly tornadoes; new Miss Universe crowned; plus more top news
Final toll unclear from deadly tornadoes; new Miss Universe crowned; plus more top news

Today is Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A significant storm pushing into the West Coast will bring some much needed drought relief. It is also bringing threats of flooding, beach erosion, wind damage, debris flows, mud slides and travel delays. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Midwest Tornadoes

The front steps of a house are all that remains after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. 

Tornadoes kill dozens in 5 states; final toll still unclear

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Rescuers were forced to crawl over the dead to get to the living at a Kentucky candle factory walloped by a tornado, part of an unusual cluster that killed dozens in the Midwest and South and flattened whole towns.

By the time churchgoers gathered Sunday morning to pray for the lost, more than 24 hours had elapsed since anyone had been found alive. Instead, crews recovered pieces of peoples’ lives — a backpack, a pair of shoes and a cellphone with 27 missed messages were among the items. Still, a definitive death toll remained elusive, though it was expected to be lower than initially feared.

Kentucky was the worst-hit by far in a swarm of twisters across several states, remarkable because they came at a time of year when cold weather normally limits tornadoes. They left at least eight people dead at the state's Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory and another 12 were reported killed in and around Bowling Green. At least another 14 people died in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.

Authorities are still trying to determine the total number of dead amid confusion over how many were able to escape the factory and the difficulties of searching other hard-hit areas. The twisters made door-to-door searches impossible in some places. “There are no doors,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Israel Miss Universe 2021

India's Harnaaz Sandhu waves after being crowned Miss Universe 2021 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Eilat, Israel. 

Miss Universe is India's Harnaaz Sandhu, 70th winner

EILAT, Israel (AP) — Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on Sunday, topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic.

The previously reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, crowned her successor, a Bollywood actress, in the Israeli Red Sea resort town of Eilat. The pageant was held in the middle of the night, wrapping up at 5 a.m. local time to accommodate the primetime schedule in the U.S.

Sandhu said she was feeling “overwhelmed because it’s been 21 years since India got Miss Universe crown and it’s happening right now.”

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
National
AP

Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens

  • By BRUCE SCHREINER and CLAIRE GALOFARO - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Residents of Kentucky counties where tornadoes killed several dozen people could be without heat, water or electricity in frigid temperatures for weeks or longer, state officials warned Monday, as the toll of damage and deaths came into clearer focus in five states slammed by the swarm of twisters.

+5
Major storm brings rain, snow to parched California
National
AP

Major storm brings rain, snow to parched California

  • By FELICIA FONSECA - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A major storm hitting Northern California with rain and snow was expected to intensify Monday and bring travel headaches and the threat of localized flooding after an especially warm and dry fall in the U.S. West.

+4
Biden admin reveals 60 finalists for $1B in economic grants
Features
AP

Biden admin reveals 60 finalists for $1B in economic grants

  • By JOSH BOAK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday announced 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic development grants tied to the Biden administration's coronavirus relief package and aimed at improving job training and regional industry partnerships.

+5
Jan. 6 panel set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt
Government & Politics
AP

Jan. 6 panel set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is set to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday as lawmakers seek his testimony about President Donald Trump's discussions and actions before the attack by his supporters.

+4
Golden Globes announce nominations to a skeptical Hollywood
National
AP

Golden Globes announce nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Midwest Tornadoes

A cleanup worker walks past damaged trees and debris at the end of the day Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+10
Today in history: Dec. 13

Today in history: Dec. 13

In 2000, Republican George W. Bush claimed the presidency a day after the U.S. Supreme Court shut down further recounts of disputed ballots in…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

