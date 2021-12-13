Final toll unclear from deadly tornadoes; new Miss Universe crowned; plus more top news

Today is Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

***

TOP STORIES

Tornadoes kill dozens in 5 states; final toll still unclear

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Rescuers were forced to crawl over the dead to get to the living at a Kentucky candle factory walloped by a tornado, part of an unusual cluster that killed dozens in the Midwest and South and flattened whole towns.

By the time churchgoers gathered Sunday morning to pray for the lost, more than 24 hours had elapsed since anyone had been found alive. Instead, crews recovered pieces of peoples’ lives — a backpack, a pair of shoes and a cellphone with 27 missed messages were among the items. Still, a definitive death toll remained elusive, though it was expected to be lower than initially feared.