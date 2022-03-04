Florida passes abortion ban; February jobs report coming today; masks now optional at auto plants

Today is Friday, March 4, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Unseasonably warm temperatures remain across the South as the West sees rain, snow, and cold temperatures. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Florida Republicans send 15-week abortion ban to governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Abortions after 15 weeks would be banned in Florida under a bill Republican senators sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis late Thursday, capping a bitter debate in the statehouse as a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision may limit abortion rights in America.

DeSantis, a Republican, has previously signaled his support for the proposal and is expected to sign it into law.

“I want abortion to be legal safe and accessible but I fear this bill moves us in the other direction, forcing women with means to travel out of state and those struggling economically to resort to potentially dangerous options," said Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat.

***

Hiring was likely solid in February despite rising inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — With omicron cases having eased, America's employers likely added jobs at a robust pace in February, reflecting an economy that is generally healthy despite high inflation and new risks resulting from Russia's war against Ukraine.

Job growth is estimated to have reached 400,000 last month, with the unemployment rate dipping from 4% to 3.9%, according to economists surveyed by data provider FactSet. Though that pace would fall below the average gain for the past three months of 541,000, it would still reflect solid hiring.

The Labor Department will issue the February jobs report at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Friday.

***

Masks optional at auto plants not in high virus risk areas

DETROIT (AP) — Face masks will be optional for U.S. union auto workers, as long as their factories are in counties that are not at high risk for the novel coronavirus.

A task force of officials from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union decided to drop a mask requirement at a meeting on Thursday.

The union says in a statement that the group decided to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in making masks optional, regardless of vaccination status.

***

***

MORNING LISTEN

On this episode of Utterly Moderate we are talking about economic sanctions and how they might impact Russia in segment one with Alan Cole, the founder of Full Stack Economics.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 4 In 1966, John Lennon of The Beatles was quoted in the London Evening Standard as saying, “We’re more popular than Jesus now,” a comment that c…

Today in sports history: March 4 In 1990, Hank Gathers dies after collapsing during Loyola Marymount’s West Coast Conference tournament game against Portland. He was 23.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

