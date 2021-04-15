 Skip to main content
Floyd died from heart trouble, defense expert says; an uncertain Afghanistan; Hank Aaron in, KKK out
Floyd died from heart trouble, defense expert says; an uncertain Afghanistan; Hank Aaron in, KKK out

The flash flood threat will grow into the weekend for the Gulf Coast, as the caravan of rain and storms continues. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Thursday, April 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Defense witness says George Floyd died as result of his heart disease, not from officers' restraint; after Biden's troop withdrawal announcement, an uncertain future for Afghanistan; Hank Aaron's name will replace KKK leader's on Atlanta school.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

George Floyd Officer Trial

In this image from video, Dr. David Fowler, a retired forensic pathologist and former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. 

Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm disturbance as a result of his heart disease, a forensic pathologist testified for the defense at former Officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, contradicting prosecution experts who said Floyd succumbed to a lack of oxygen from the way he was pinned down.

Dr. David Fowler, a former Maryland chief medical examiner who is now with a consulting firm, said Wednesday the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd's system, and possibly carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust, were contributing factors in the 46-year-old Black man's death last May.

“All of those combined to cause Mr. Floyd’s death,” he said on the second day of the defense case.  Read more:

Afghanistan New Rules Analysis

In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, US soldiers sit beneath an American flag just raised to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at Forward Operating Base Bostick in Kunar province, Afghanistan. 

US troop pullout will leave behind an uncertain Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Biden administration’s surprise announcement of an unconditional troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 appears to strip the Taliban and the Afghan government of considerable leverage and could ramp up pressure on them to reach a peace deal.

The Taliban and Afghan government can no longer hold the U.S. hostage — the Taliban with escalating violence and the Afghan president with dragging his feet on a power-sharing deal with the insurgents that doesn't include him as president — because Washington made it clear that U.S. troops are leaving, no matter what.

Still, there are growing fears that Afghanistan will collapse into worsening chaos, brutal civil war, or even a takeover by the Taliban once the Americans are gone — opening a new chapter in the constant war that has lasted for decades. Read more:

Hank Aaron Baseball

Hall of Famer Hank Aaron waves to the crowd during Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., in this Sunday, July 28, 2013, file photo. 

Atlanta school replacing KKK leader’s name with Hank Aaron's

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta high school that was named after a Ku Klux Klan leader will strip the name and instead honor the late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.

The Atlanta Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to change the name of Forrest Hill Academy to Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy, news outlets reported. The new name is expected to be in place by the time students return to the southwest Atlanta alternative school in August.

Aaron, a former Atlanta Braves baseball player, died in January at the age of 86. Under the nickname “Hammerin’ Hank," he set a wide array of career hitting records during his 23-year span, ultimately breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record while enduring racist threats. Read more:

Some top headlines this morning: April 15

Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A white former police officer faced her first court appearance Thursday in the traffic-stop shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright that has engulfed a small Minneapolis suburb in four straight days of bitter conflict between protesters and police.

Capsized ship off Louisiana: 12 missing, 1 dead, 6 rescued
Capsized ship off Louisiana: 12 missing, 1 dead, 6 rescued

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Coast Guard boats and aircraft have covered an area larger than the state of Rhode Island to search for 12 people still missing Wednesday off the Louisiana coast after their offshore oilfield vessel capsized in hurricane-force winds.

Fatal police shooting at hospital caught on officer bodycams
Fatal police shooting at hospital caught on officer bodycams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officers conducting a routine pat-down of a man in a hospital emergency room found a gun in his waistband, spurring a struggle over the weapon and a standoff that ended in officers killing him, according to police body camera footage released Wednesday.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Russia Daily Life

People watch the sunset over the Finnish Gulf coast in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. 

ON THIS DATE

Today in history: April 15

Today in history: April 15

In 2013, two bombs made from pressure cookers exploded at the Boston Marathon finish line, and more events that happened on this day in history.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

