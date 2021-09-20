France seeks European support after submarine deal surprise

Le Drian said he has no meeting scheduled with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken while he's at the U.N., but might “pass him in the hallways."

While U.S. President Joe Biden is hosting the Australian and British leaders this week, he won't see French President Emmanuel Macron, who's not traveling to the U.N. Macron is staying in France and is expected to talk with Biden in the coming days about the submarine crisis, according to the French government.

The submarine deal, known as AUKUS, will see Australia cancel a contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and instead acquire nuclear-powered vessels from the U.S. The U.S., Australia and Britain say the deal bolsters their commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, and has widely been seen as a move to counter an increasingly assertive China.

The French government appears to have been blindsided by the agreement, and feels its own strategic interests in the Pacific — thanks to its territories and military presence there — were ignored by major allies.

France's defense minister canceled a meeting with her British counterpart this week.