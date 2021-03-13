French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony

The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the age of the coronavirus, with one actor stripping naked onstage to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters.

Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings.

“Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the socially distanced audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress and announcing “I have a last one.”

Masiero, 57, the offbeat star of popular detective series "Capitaine Marleau," then took off the dress and exposed messages written on her body. The words on her front read, “No culture, no future.” The message on her back was addressed to French Prime Minister Jean Castex: “Give us back art, Jean.”

The audience applauded, but some commenters on social media denounced what they said was a descent into vulgarity at the 46th Cesar Awards.

The #MeToo movement roused last year’s ceremony, where famed director Roman Polanski received best director award for “An Officer and a Spy” amid protests by women’s groups and some boos and walkouts.