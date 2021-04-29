Gazan behind Mars drone says visiting home is no small step

His other option would be to go through Egypt and try to enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing, which only opens sporadically and can be closed for months at a time. Egypt imposes its own restrictions on Palestinians, who must apply for travel permits and sometimes pay exorbitant fees to move up in the line.

He says his father, who retired as a surgeon in 2012 and now lives in Germany, visited Gaza via Egypt in 2019 and was stuck there for seven months before leaving through Israel.

Elbasyouni points out that most Americans, including space engineers, only get two or three weeks off a year. “If you go (to Gaza), you may get stuck and lose your job," he said.

The restrictions on all sides have been tightened since the start of the coronavirus pandemic but long predate it.

Israel says they are necessary to contain Hamas, which has fought three wars with Israel and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries. COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of coordinating civilian affairs in the West Bank and Gaza, says it considers individual requests and allows travel for humanitarian cases.

Each request, it said, receives "a thorough examination that involves all the relevant professional offices and subject to security considerations.”