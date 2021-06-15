Geneva regains diplomatic spotlight with Putin-Biden summit

If there’s any city “where business has been done ... it has been Geneva,” Legvold said of the two rival countries.

Legvold noted how Eisenhower used the 1955 meeting to launch what became known as the “Open Skies” agreement, which called for U.S. and Soviet militaries to exchange maps to boost transparency and defuse tensions.

That eventually led to a treaty in 1992, which let each country carry out surveillance flights over the other’s territory. Under Trump, the U.S. pulled out of the Open Skies Treaty, and the Biden administration announced last month that the U.S. would not rejoin it — alleging repeated Russian violations.

Putin has lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century,” and has sought to rebuild Russia's Soviet-era global clout and prestige. He often has been critical of Gorbachev’s legacy, saying that the U.S. and its Western allies cheated the Soviet Union by pledging not to expand NATO eastward following the reunification of Germany — and then breaking their promise.