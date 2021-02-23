Georgia gets new PM and opposition leader gets arrested

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Protesters set up tents outside Georgia's parliament building and blocked the capital’s main avenue Tuesday to oppose the arrest of the leader of the country's main opposition party.

The demonstration came hours after police stormed the headquarters of the United National Movement and arrested its chairman, lawmaker Nika Melia.

Georgian media reported that about 20 other people were also arrested at the party's headquarters.

The political situation in Georgia has been tense since a fall parliamentary election. The opposition is demanding a rerun of the vote.

Before the police raid, parliament members on Tuesday named a new prime minister, replacing one who opposed arresting Melia because of concern it would escalate the country’s political crisis.

Melia faces charges of inciting violence during protests in 2019. He had been free on bail.

The new prime minister, Irakli Garibashvili, said the politician's arrest was justified.

“We are building a democratic state, and everyone in the country, no matter to their taste and political views, must obey the law,” he said.