Global markets follow Wall St lower after Fed bump

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.9% to 3,039.53 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gave up 0.6% to 6,708.20.

India's Sensex advanced 0.5% to 49,474.99. New Zealand and Singapore gained while Bangkok and Jakarta retreated.

Also Friday, Japan's central left its easy monetary policy and inflation goal of 2% unchanged but widened the band in which long-term interest rates will be allowed to rise or fall around its target to 0.25% from 0.2%.

Investors are swinging between hopes the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will allow global business and travel to resume and fears of possible inflation caused by government stimulus spending and easy credit.

The market’s pullback undercut some of Wednesday's gains, when the S&P 500 and Dow hit all-time highs after the Federal Reserve said U.S. economic growth should rebound to 6.5% this year — the strongest since the 1980s — and inflation will climb above 2% for the first time in years.

Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed will keep rates low even as inflation accelerates. Central banks usually try to restrain price rises by hiking rates. But Fed officials have said the U.S. economy will be allowed to “run hot” to avoid derailing a recovery.