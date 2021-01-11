Global shares fall as pandemic fears overshadow aid hopes

It was a much worse reading than the modest growth that economists were expecting to see. Such pressure is rising on economies around the world as the pandemic accelerates.

South Korea's Kospi lost 0.1% to 3,148.45, shedding earlier gains. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9% to 6,697.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.1% higher to 27,908.22, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 1.1% to 3,531.50.

Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday. Adding to concerns over surging numbers of coronavirus infections, another new variant of the virus was reported over the weekend among several people who had arrived from Brazil.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has taken care to spare the world’s third largest economy as much as possible from risks of sinking further, even as coronavirus cases have surged recently.

Suga’s declaration of a state of emergency for the Tokyo area, which kicked in Friday, focuses on asking restaurants to close at 8 p.m. Critics fear that’s not enough, and Suga’s support ratings are sinking. Cries for his ouster are likely to grow if the upward curb in infections doesn’t flatten in a month, as he has promised.