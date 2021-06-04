Global shares lower ahead of US monthly jobs report

“If we were to see robust improvement in the labor market tonight, it may suggest a shorter timeline for recovery back to its maximum unemployment rate and that may stoke tapering fears once again," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

The benchmark S&P 500 index dropped 0.4% on Thursday to 4,192.85. It was dragged lower by technology companies, whose pricey valuations make them more sensitive to inflation fears, and is on track for a 0.3% weekly loss..

Rising inflation is expected as the economy recovers from the pandemic's impact, but the key question for many on Wall Street is whether it will be temporary or more permanent.

That likely would prompt central banks to raise interest rates, drawing investors away from stocks into higher-yielding alternatives.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1% to 34,577.04. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1% to 13,614.51. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 0.8% to 2,279.25.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 32 cents to $69.13 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up 2 cents to $68.81 per barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 27 cents to $71.58 a barrel.