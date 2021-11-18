Global shares mixed after US stocks fall back

The damage to consumer spending brought on by recent government measures to close restaurants early and open theaters to limited crowds is another factor. Japan has never had a lockdown but has called periodically for a “state of emergency” to curb the spread of infections.

Junichi Makino, chief economist for SMBC Nikko Securities, said the Japanese recovery that many initially expected to begin this year may not come until fiscal 2022, which begins in April.

“But extreme pessimism is not called for. Auto production will likely get back to normal by the October-December quarter,” he said.

Investors are also watching the Bank of Korea policy-setting meeting scheduled for next week for whether the central bank will raise its key rate. Policymakers have hinted at such a move.

U.S. stocks have been powering mostly higher over the last month as companies reported much stronger profits for the summer than analysts expected.

Inflationary pressures — and how much they hit companies' bottom lines— are under the microscope, with many companies warning their profit margins could suffer due to supply-chain problems and higher costs for everything from workers' wages to raw materials.