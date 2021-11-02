Global shares mixed as investors await central bank moves

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Tuesday amid cautious trading ahead of a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.2% to 6,904.57, while Germany's DAX gained 0.2% to 15,837.55. Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.5% to 7,254.78. The future for the Dow industrials inched less than 0.1% lower to 35,786.00. The contract for the S&P 500 also was little changed, slipping less than 0.1% to 4,604.00.

With inflation in the U.S. at its highest point in three decades, the U.S. Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove a risky balancing act.

Chair Jerome Powell has signaled the Fed will announce after its policy meeting Wednesday that it will start paring its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases as soon as this month. Those purchases are intended to keep long-term loan rates low to encourage borrowing and spending.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to finish at 29,520.90. South Korea’s Kospi surged 1.2% to 3,013.49. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2% to 25,099.67, while the Shanghai Composite shed 1.1% to 3,505.63.