Global shares mixed as virus fears cloud economic outlook

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Monday, as fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks clouded the economic outlook for the region, tempering gains.

France's CAC 40 added 0.6% to 6,678.66 in early trading, while Germany's DAX gained nearly 0.9% to 15,667.40. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.3% to 7,072.39. U.S. shares were set for gains, with the future for the Dow industrials up 0.5% at 34,840.00. The S&P 500 future rose 0.4% to 4,462.25.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to finish at 30,240.06 after zigzagging earlier in the day. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 7,384.20. South Korea's Kospi added 0.3% to 3,133.64. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched up 0.1% to 24,208.78, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.8% to 3,582.83.

Japan's ruling party holds an election later this week to choose a leader, who is likely to succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister after just one year in office. All the candidates are certain to stick to the nation's pro-U.S. policies, despite some nuances in their views.

They also are all promising to boost government spending to try to catalyze growth in the world's third largest economy.