Global shares mixed in quiet trading ahead of Fed decision

Investors were also gauging data out of China on industrial production and retail sales, both of which showed growth signaling a recovery from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5% to finish at 29,291.01. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6% to 3,278.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained nearly 0.1% to 7,386.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.7% to 28,436.84, while the Shanghai Composite fell 1.1% to 3,518.33.

“Asian markets are quiet ahead of the Fed,” said Robert Carnell, regional head of research Asia-Pacific at ING. “China’s data dump may stir things up a bit today, but the main focus will be on the Fed’s message and any hints they may give.”

The fear is that if higher inflation gets entrenched, the Fed may pull back on the $120 billion in monthly purchases of bonds it's pledged to keep mortgages cheap and longer-term interest rates low, and might raise short-term interest rates off their record low.

The Fed has so far said that it sees higher inflation as temporary. It will announce its latest decision on rate policy Wednesday afternoon.