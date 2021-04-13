Global shares mostly gain as China exports rise

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher on Tuesday with hopes growing for a global economic rebound despite surging coronavirus cases in many places.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% in early trading to 6,181.52, while Germany's DAX edged up 0.2% to 15,251.55. Britain's FTSE 100 fell less than 0.1% to 6,885.07. U.S. shares were set for a slow start, with the future for the Dow industrials up 0.1% at 33,656.0. S&P 500 futures also inched up less than 0.1%, to 4,121.38.

China reported its exports rose nearly 31% in March, in line with expectations but weaker than the 60% growth seen in the first two months of the year.

The rising trade activity reflects higher demand in overseas markets even as some countries restore precautions to counter rising numbers of new infections.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% to finish at 29,751.61. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.1% to 3,169.08. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up less than 0.1% to 6,976.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.2% to 28,497.25, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.5% to 3,396.47.

Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research Asia-Pacific at ING, expects trading in the region to be tentative as investors await data that will help assess the recovery from pandemic damage.