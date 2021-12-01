Global shares mostly rise despite mounting omicron worries

On Wednesday, the government said such exceptions will be eliminated for foreigners entering from South Africa and nine nearby nations. Other stricter border controls may kick in, according to publics broadcaster NHK TV.

Anderson Alves, a trader at ActivTrades, said Asian markets were nervous after an overnight slide on Wall Street and comments from Moderna's CEO that existing COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against omicron than earlier variants.

“Traders will look for new insights regarding the new variant and its impact on the current vaccine framework,” Alves said.

Markets are also concerned about actions of the U.S. Federal Reserve after its head said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress this week that the central bank may halt the billions of dollars of bond purchases it’s making every month “perhaps a few months sooner.”