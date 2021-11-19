Global shares press higher after Wall St record

Futures for the S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3%.

On Thursday, the S&P gained 0.3% while the Dow lost 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1% to 3,560.37 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.5% to 29,745.87. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1.1% to 25,049.97.

The Kospi in Seoul gained 0.8% to 2,971.02 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.2% to 7,396.50.

Indian markets were closed for a holiday. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok declined while Jakarta gained.

On Wall Street, two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 fell Thursday. Gains by big technology companies and retailers offset losses in other sectors as investors sized up the latest corporate earnings.

U.S. stocks have risen since early October as companies reported stronger profits than expected.

Companies in the S&P 500 have reported overall earnings growth of 39%. That outpaces earlier forecasts in June for 23% growth for the quarter.