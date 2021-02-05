Global shares rise amid hopes for global economic rebound

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose Friday ahead of the latest U.S. monthly jobs report and as hopes grow for a gradual global economic recovery from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. report for January is expected to show that employers added 100,000 jobs. That would mark a welcome reversal from a loss in December — the first since April — of 140,000. Still, a gain of that modest size is practically negligible when the economy is nearly 10 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level.

Futures for the Dow and the S&P 500 were both up 0.5% ahead of the release of the data. In Europe, France's CAC 40 rose 1.1% to 5,670, while Germany's DAX inched up 0.3% to 14,100. Britain's FTSE 100 was up about 0.1% to 6,509.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.5% to finish at 28,779.19. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.1% to 6,840.50, and South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.1% to 3,120.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 0.6% to 29,279.74, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% to 3,496.33.

Asian markets got a lift from positive employment data from the U.S. on Thursday, which has set off a mood of “confidence about the U.S. economy getting back on its feet,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank in Singapore.