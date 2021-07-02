Stocks climb on Wall Street following encouraging jobs data

Treasury yields were flat to lower following the jobs report, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.43% from 1.48% late Thursday.

Low interest rates help drive up prices for all kinds of stocks, but they provide particularly powerful fuel for high-growth companies whose prices may otherwise look expensive.

That helped push several influential tech-oriented stocks higher Friday. Microsoft gained 2%, and Apple rose 1.8%. Because those companies are so big, their stock movements carry extra heft for indexes, and they helped make up for losses by energy producers, financial companies and others.

The Fed has said it will keep rates low to help strengthen the job market, and Friday's report suggested to several investors that growth in jobs or inflation wasn't high enough to alter its course. Average hourly wages for workers were 3.6% higher in June than a year ago, but the rise from May was slightly below economists' expectations at 0.3%.

“Maybe with wage growth and inflation having peaked, we can get past the peak fears of some sort of wage-price doom-loop,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist, Wells Fargo Asset Management.