Global shares slip amid signs of optimism on global economy

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower on Friday despite the latest rally on Wall Street.

France's CAC 40 lost 0.4% in early trading to 6,774.23, while Germany's DAX dipped 0.8% to 15,575.63. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.4% to 7,218.11. The future for the Dow industrials was 0.2% lower at 35,531.00. The future for the S&P 500 was down 0.5% at 4,563.75.

How the pandemic plays out in the months ahead remains high on investors' concerns. IHS Markit said in a report that the progress in the global vaccination rollout appeared to be helping contain damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The current COVID-19 delta wave has shown a significant decline in daily new cases reported during September and October 2021, although the pandemic still remains a key risk to the near-term economic outlook,” it said.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 recovered after falling in morning trading to finish up 0.3% at 28,892.69, as investors mostly took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the nationwide parliamentary elections Sunday.