Global stocks higher after Wall St retreats from record

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,398.99 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.4% to 28,793.14.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained less than 0.1% to 29,642.69 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.4% to 3,194.33.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney was up 0.5% at 7,065.10 while India's Sensex lost less than 0.1% to 48,535.98.

Jakarta declined after the government reported March exports surged 30.5% over a year earlier. New Zealand also fell while Singapore advanced.

Also Wednesday, Coinbase Global, an exchange for bitcoin and other digital currencies, closed at $328.28 per share on its first trading day after surging to $430 from an opening price of $381. At that price, investors say the company is worth more than $85 billion, more valuable than Nasdaq or Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.

Investor expectations are high as other companies prepare to report quarterly profits.

Goldman Sachs rallied 2.3%, but JPMorgan Chase fell 1.9%. Wells Fargo jumped 5.5%, but only after swerving from an early-morning loss.