Global stocks higher after weak US jobs, economic data

In Washington, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to avoid cutting President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion aid package. She said the economy is in “a deep hole” despite signs of improvement.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,696.17 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.7% to 30,017.92. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.2% to 30,644.73.

The Kospi in South Korea advanced 0.7% to 3,107.62 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 tumbled 1.3% to 6,793.80.

India's Sensex lost 0.9% to 50,848.50. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also retreated.

Also Friday, a preliminary version of Japan's monthly purchasing managers' index for manufacturing rose to its highest level in just over two years. That suggested manufacturers are coping with the country's latest state of emergency better than many people expected.

Stock prices rose over the past six months on optimism about the development of coronavirus vaccines. That sentiment has been dented after renewed infection spikes in the United States and Europe prompted governments to reimpose travel and business curbs.