Global stocks higher ahead of US report on August employment

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.1% higher.

On Wednesday, the Dow fell 0.1% while the Nasdaq climbed 0.3%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,597.04 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.3% to 28,543.51. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.1% to 26,056.44.

The Kospi in Seoul sank 1% to 3,175.85 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.6% to 7,485.70.

India's Sensex gained 0.5% to 57,634.71. New Zealand and Bangkok gained while Singapore and Jakarta declined.

Forecasters expect U.S. employers to have created 750,000 jobs in August, according to FactSet, pushing the unemployment rate down to 5.2%.

The Labor Department data could help give investors a clearer picture of whether the Fed will decide at its September meeting on a timeline for winding down its $120 billion a month in bond purchases that inject money into the financial system.

Investors took comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week as assurance interest rates will stay low for the foreseeable future, even when the Fed starts to reduce bond purchases.