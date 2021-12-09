Global stocks higher as investors await US inflation

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks were mostly higher Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve’s decision on when to roll back economic stimulus.

London and Frankfurt opened higher while Tokyo declined. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul also advanced.

Wall Street futures were lower after stocks rose for a third day Wednesday as anxiety about the coronavirus’s omicron variant eased.

Traders looked ahead to Friday's U.S. inflation data for November for indications of whether the Fed might feel more pressure to cool prices by rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock prices.

Fed officials meet next week for the last time in 2021. They said earlier they were ready to act if needed after inflation hit a 30-year high of 6.2% in October.

“Friday’s inflation reading will undoubtedly be top of mind" for Fed officials, Matt Weller of StoneX Financial said in a report. The headline figure is "expected to rise even further.”