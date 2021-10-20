Global stocks mixed after Wall St rise, weak Japanese trade

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street advanced on strong corporate earnings and Japanese exports weakened.

London and Shanghai declined while Tokyo and Frankfurt advanced. The future for Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1% after five days of gains.

“Market sentiment remains decidedly positive,” said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda in a report.

Investors watched for inflation updates from Britain and some other European governments amid concern central banks might feel pressure to hike interest rates sooner than planned or roll back stimulus.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost less than 0.1% to 7,210.74. The DAX in Frankfurt rose 0.2% to 15,552.62 while the CAC 40 in Paris declined less than 0.1% to 6,667.52.

On Wall Street, the future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% to within 0.4% of its Sept. 2 all-time high. The Dow and the Nasdaq composite advanced less than 0.1%.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.1% to 29,255.55 after government data showed September exports fell 3.9% compared with the previous month.