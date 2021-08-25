Global stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus.

London and Frankfurt advanced in early trading while Tokyo, Hong Kong and Paris declined.

Wall Street futures edged higher after the S&P 500 index set its second record in two weeks on Tuesday.

Investors are betting on an “absence of aggressive taper signals” when Fed officials speak Friday at their annual Jackson Hole meeting, Mizuho Bank’s Venkateswaran Lavanya said in a report.

Some Fed officials say the U.S. central bank needs to start winding down bond purchases and other stimulus as hiring and inflation rise. Others want to wait for stronger economic data that show a recovery is established.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.2% to 7,136.48 and the DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.3% to 15,905.85. The CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.3% to 6,664.31.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up less than 0.1%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,486.23 for its second record high in two weeks.