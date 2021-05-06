Global stocks mixed amid tenuous hopes for pandemic recovery

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Thursday on cautious optimism that upcoming company earnings reports will reflect a gradual recovery from the damage of the pandemic.

France's CAC 40 dipped 0.2% to 6,329.20, while Germany's DAX shed 0.2% to 15,146.60. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.2% lower to 7,026.93. U.S shares were set for a slow start, with the future for the Dow industrials down less than 0.1% to 34,111. The S&P 500 future also was little changed, at 4,158.12.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to finish at 29,331.37, in the first session after the Golden Week series of national holidays. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.0.% to 3,178.74, but Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.5% to 7,061.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8% to 28,637.46, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% to 3,441.28.

Although the vaccine rollout is progressing slowly in Asia compared to the U.S. and Europe, the global recovery is raising hopes for better exports and earnings of companies doing business overseas.

Japanese shares got a boost from remarks by policymakers at the Bank of Japan expressing their resolve to prop up the economy with easy lending and stimulus measures. In the minutes for their meeting in March, they said the negative impact from COVID-19 on global economies was likely decreasing