US stocks slip in early trading, weighed down by banks

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are slipping in early trading on Monday, and the S&P 500 is edging down from the record high it set at the end of last week.

The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower, as of 10:03 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was edging down 10 points, or less than 0.1%, at 33,062 after earlier flipping between very small gains and losses, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% lower.

The seemingly placid movements masked some churning going on underneath the market’s surface. Financial stocks sank to sharp losses amid worries about how much pain big banks will take following soured trades made by a major U.S. hedge fund. Stocks of energy producers were also weak after the price of crude oil slipped again, but gains for Facebook and other market heavyweights helped to limit the S&P 500’s losses.

Slightly more stocks were falling than rising within the S&P 500, while Treasury yields were holding relatively steady.