Global stocks mixed as investors await US inflation data

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, boosted by bank, energy and communications stocks. The S&P 500 was coming off its biggest weekly drop in three months.

The Dow rose 0.8% while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

Trading on Wall Street is choppy as investors try to figure out how the economy will develop as the spread of the coronavirus’s more contagious delta variant and measures to contain it hurt consumer spending and job growth.

U.S. retail sales in August are due to be reported Thursday.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.4% to 3,662.60 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.7% to 30,670.10. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.2% to 25,504.74.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.7% to 3,148.83 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.2% to 7,437.30.

India's Sensex gained 0.2% to 58,283.75. New Zealand and Bangkok retreated while Singapore and Jakarta gained.