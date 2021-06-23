Global stocks rise after Fed chair says inflation temporary

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and U.S. futures rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve chairman said the recent burst of U.S. inflation probably is temporary, helping to calm fears central banks might roll back economic stimulus.

London opened higher, while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Frankfurt and Sydney declined.

Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.5% to near last week's all-time high after Fed chairman Jerome Powell said inflation is mostly in areas that suffer supply shortages. He said inflation that hit 5% over a year earlier in May is likely to subside as economic activity revives.

Powell “affirmed a more balanced policy stance to some recent hawkish Fed rhetoric,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.2% to 7,102.18 while the DAX in Frankfurt shed 0.4% to 15,578.84. The CAC 40 in Paris was off 0.3% at 6,589.86.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 future was up 0.1% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2% higher.