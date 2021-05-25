Global stocks, Wall St futures rise as inflation fears ease

Nvidia rose 4.1%, while Micron Technology added 2.7%. Among communication stocks, Facebook gained 2.7% and Twitter jumped 4.8%.

Bond yields, or the difference between the market price and the payout at maturity, fell as prices rose. That often is taken as a sign investors are less concerned about inflation, which can erode the value of that payout.

On Friday, the Commerce Department releases one of its inflation gauges, the personal consumption and expenditures index, or Core PCE. The Fed prefers that tool to measure inflation, instead of the consumer price index released earlier in the month.

Economists surveyed by FactSet expect Core PCE to be up 3% from a year ago, which would be above the Fed target.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 34 cents to $65.71 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.47 to $66.05 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, sank 30 cents to $68.07 per barrel in London. It added $2.02 the previous session to $68.46.

The dollar declined to 108.74 yen from Monday’s 108.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.2260 from $1.2213.

