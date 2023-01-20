Google axing 12,000 jobs; Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart; remembering David Crosby; and more morning news

Authorities in Indiana say a 25-year-old man opened fire in a Walmart store where he once worked, wounding at least one person before officers fatally shot him. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray on Friday identified the gunman as Ronald Ray Mosley II. She said Mosley had previously worked at the store in Evansville in southwestern Indiana. Officer Taylor Merriss said that a female Walmart employee was shot by Mosley on Thursday. She did not release the shooting victim's name and did not know her current hospital condition, but she told the Evansville Courier & Press that she believes the victim “was able to talk when she was taken away from the scene.” Merriss says the shooting at the store lasted about 15 minutes.