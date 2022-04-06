GOP blocks Senate's $10B COVID bill; Tiger believes he can win Masters; and more top headlines

Today is Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

After a multiday severe storm brought tornado, wind and hail damage, much of the same areas in the Southeast are likely to see another round of severe storms. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman has the updates.

TOP STORIES

GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans blocked a Democratic attempt to begin Senate debate on a $10 billion COVID-19 compromise, pressing to entangle the bipartisan package with an election-year showdown over immigration restrictions that poses a politically uncomfortable fight for Democrats.

A day after Democratic and GOP bargainers reached agreement on providing the money for treatments, vaccines and testing, a Democratic move to push the measure past a procedural hurdle failed 52-47 Tuesday. All 50 Republicans opposed the move, leaving Democrats 13 votes short of the 60 they needed to prevail.

Hours earlier, Republicans said they'd withhold crucial support for the measure unless Democrats agreed to votes on an amendment preventing President Joe Biden from lifting Trump-era curbs on migrants entering the U.S.

Tiger Woods plans to play the Masters and thinks he can win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Two words can go a long way when Tiger Woods is behind them.

No one would have been surprised if Woods never played golf again after a car crash in Los Angeles that damaged his right leg so badly he said doctors raised the prospect of amputation. Out of the public eye for nine months, Woods sent hopes soaring last November with a video of him swinging the club with a simple message, “Making progress.”

And here he is at Augusta National, making a Monday practice round feel like Sunday at a major because of the gallery, walking the steep slopes, swinging well and making it clear he has every intention of playing in the Masters.

Does he think he can win?

Woods offered the shortest answer of his press conference: “I do.”

MORNING LISTEN

Have our feelings on the Oscars evolved at all in the week after? Plus: "Morbius," "Apollo 10½," "Ambulance," and a bunch of other new movies and shows to stream and/or screen.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

