GOP blocks Senate's $10B COVID bill; Tiger believes he can win Masters; and more top headlines

Today is Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
After a multiday severe storm brought tornado, wind and hail damage, much of the same areas in the Southeast are likely to see another round of severe storms. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman has the updates.
***
TOP STORIES
GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans blocked a Democratic attempt to begin Senate debate on a $10 billion COVID-19 compromise, pressing to entangle the bipartisan package with an election-year showdown over immigration restrictions that poses a politically uncomfortable fight for Democrats.
A day after Democratic and GOP bargainers reached agreement on providing the money for treatments, vaccines and testing, a Democratic move to push the measure past a procedural hurdle failed 52-47 Tuesday. All 50 Republicans opposed the move, leaving Democrats 13 votes short of the 60 they needed to prevail.
Hours earlier, Republicans said they'd withhold crucial support for the measure unless Democrats agreed to votes on an amendment preventing President Joe Biden from lifting Trump-era curbs on migrants entering the U.S.
***
Tiger Woods plans to play the Masters and thinks he can win
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Two words can go a long way when Tiger Woods is behind them.
No one would have been surprised if Woods never played golf again after a car crash in Los Angeles that damaged his right leg so badly he said doctors raised the prospect of amputation. Out of the public eye for nine months, Woods sent hopes soaring last November with a video of him swinging the club with a simple message, “Making progress.”
And here he is at Augusta National, making a Monday practice round feel like Sunday at a major because of the gallery, walking the steep slopes, swinging well and making it clear he has every intention of playing in the Masters.
Does he think he can win?
Woods offered the shortest answer of his press conference: “I do.”
***
***
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, April 6
The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol has put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to gather evidence of Russian atrocities and braces for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country’s industrial east.
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.
Three days and still no verdict. Jurors have gone home for the night in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The judge reminded them to keep their thoughts private when away from the courthouse. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Croft is from Delaware while the others are from Michigan. Defense lawyers argue that the group was manipulated by an informant who was taking direction from the FBI. The trial began with jury selection on March 8.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Violent storms killed at least two people, one in Georgia and another in Texas, on Tuesday as hail, strong winds and tornadoes tore across the South, where authorities warned a second day of dangerous weather of violent weather could follow.
The House has voted to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress over their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The near-party-line 220-203 vote will send the criminal referrals for Navarro and Scavino to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. They are the latest members of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle to face legal jeopardy as the select committee continues its probe. Navarro cited executive privilege when declining to testify to the committee. A lawyer for Scavino did not return multiple messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is the clear favorite in France's presidential race Sunday yet a big unknown factor may prove decisive: an unprecedented proportion of people say they are unsure who to vote for or don’t intend to vote at all, bringing a large dose of uncertainty to the election.
NEW YORK (AP) — The siblings of Ghislaine Maxwell said Tuesday they are “profoundly shocked and troubled” that a judge rejected a new trial for the British socialite on sex trafficking charges despite revelations that a juror who helped to convict her failed to disclose he was sexually abused as a child.
Former Trump administration appointee Connie Conway is headed to a June runoff election for a vacant U.S. House seat in California and could face progressive Democrat Lourin Hubbard. It might take days to determine who is awarded the second runoff slot in the Central California district. But if trends hold, a matchup between Conway and Hubbard would set up a stark contrast for voters in the special election to complete the term of former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes. The congressman resigned earlier this year to lead former President Donald Trump’s media company. The seat in the conservative-leaning district is expected to stay in Republican hands.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***