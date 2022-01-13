 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP leader McCarthy won't cooperate with 1/6 panel; Ronnie Spector remembered; and more top news
0 Comments
alert

GOP leader McCarthy won't cooperate with 1/6 panel; Ronnie Spector remembered; and more top news

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today is Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The central US is bracing for heavy snow and strong winds into Friday. This same storm is expected to impact the Mid-South, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the weekend. CNN Meteorolgoist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Congress Boebert Omar

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

GOP leader McCarthy says he won't cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.

McCarthy issued a statement Wednesday saying he would refuse to cooperate. He said the investigation was not legitimate and accused the panel of “abuse of power.”

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Obit Ronnie Spector

Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock 'n' roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as "Be My Baby," "Baby I Love You" and "Walking in the Rain" as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78. 

Musicians, friends react to the death of Ronnie Spector

Ronnie Spector, who as leader of the girl group The Ronettes sang 1960s hits including “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday at age 78 after a brief battle with cancer. Her death drew tributes and expressions of grief from music industry colleagues.

"Our dear friend Ronnie Spector, has passed. She was the sweetest person you could ever know. And her mark on rock and roll is indelible," said Joan Jett, via Twitter. Keep scrolling for a link to more reaction.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 13

GOP leader McCarthy says he won't cooperate with 1/6 panel
Government & Politics
AP

GOP leader McCarthy says he won't cooperate with 1/6 panel

  • By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.

Biden highlighting federal 'surge' to help weather omicron
Health
AP

Biden highlighting federal 'surge' to help weather omicron

  • By ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government's efforts to “surge” military medical personnel to help overwhelmed medical facilities weather the spike in coronavirus cases and staff shortages due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
Government & Politics
AP

Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action

  • By BRIAN SLODYSKO - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation, aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote.

Italy marks 10 years since deadly Costa Concordia shipwreck
Health
AP

Italy marks 10 years since deadly Costa Concordia shipwreck

  • By TRISHA THOMAS and NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

GIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Italy on Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster with a daylong commemoration ending with a candlelight vigil marking the moment the ship slammed into a reef and then capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio.

Biden pays silent tribute as Reid lies in state at Capitol
Government & Politics
AP

Biden pays silent tribute as Reid lies in state at Capitol

  • By LISA MASCARO - AP Congressional Correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Sen. Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as a “legendary leader,” a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the Senate's most powerful position.

National
AP

New Mexico woman pleads not guilty to putting baby in trash

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — An 18-year-old New Mexico woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.

Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
Obituaries
AP

Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.

Musicians, friends react to the death of Ronnie Spector
Obituaries
AP

Musicians, friends react to the death of Ronnie Spector

  • Updated
  • 0

Ronnie Spector, who as leader of the girl group The Ronettes sang 1960s hits including “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday at age 78 after a brief battle with cancer. Her death drew tributes and expressions of grief from music industry colleagues.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together
National
AP

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship.

Djokovic in Australian Open draw despite visa uncertainty
Health
AP

Djokovic in Australian Open draw despite visa uncertainty

  • By JOHN PYE - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic now knows he’ll face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of his Australian Open title defense, if he’s allowed to play.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Switzerland Daily Life

A so-called 'Silvesterchlaus' (New Years Claus) of the group 'Hoernli-Schuppel' is on the way in Hundwil, Switzerland, Thursday, January 13, 2022 to offer best wishes for the New Year (following the Julian calendar) to the farmers in this region. After their performance of singing and dancing the Silvesterchlaeuse receive hot drinks. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 13

Today in history: Jan. 13

In 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to b…

Today in sports history: Jan. 13

Today in sports history: Jan. 13

In 1974, Larry Csonka leads the Miami Dolphins to their second straight Super Bowl win in their third straight appearance with a 24-7 victory …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storm expected to produce widespread impacts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News